On X this weekend, horror author Stephen King objected to the left being called lunatics by folks like you and me. Honestly, I kind of get it, because if someone is sane and simply disagrees on matters of policy, being called a lunatic is troubling.

Then again, when you look at some of the stuff King has said, he doesn’t really get to pretend the term doesn’t fit.

However, as bad as he is, we now have a new mascot for the unhinged left.

It seems that a woman in Maryland has claimed that title.

A student group affiliated with Turning Point USA is facing criticism for hosting an event at a Maryland high school in December, with one woman saying that Child Protective Services had been notified. A local community member, who was identified as Nancy, expressed “serious concern” about the December TPUSA-affiliated event at a February 12 board meeting. The woman spoke after a student from the high school who serves as president of the Calvert County Club America. … Nancy spoke next, raising her issues with the TPUSA event. “While community building opportunities for students are important, this event raises serious concerns related to student safety, parental rights and governance oversight,” the woman stated, claiming that parents and legal guardians were not permitted to attend the event. “Excluding parents and guardians from a student-focused event creates a lack of transparency and undermines established best practices for youth safety,” she continued, going on to say that such events should be subject to supervision and background checks. “Students are widely recognized as vulnerable population, they are in critical developmental stages, and especially susceptible to influence,” she added. "All Board of Education members in this room are mandated reporters under state law, as I am. Based on the circumstances surrounding this event, a report was made to Child Protective Services," the woman added as she concluded her remarks.

Now, let’s understand that this group got a ton of hate over this event, so they opted to limit adult attendance to people they knew, volunteers, and parents of attendees.

In other words, this wasn’t some secret meeting that kept all adults out so they could plot whatever nefarious things they wanted. Parents were welcome.

Hateful harpies like her, however, weren’t, and so she called Child Protective Services. She thinks that a student group’s events should require background checks, even, and she thinks that this event was some kind of abuse?

No.

What she did was try to use the state to try to intimidate students and parents who took part in the event. Never mind that we all know that Nancy (last name “Krause,” for the record) would never blink if this had been a leftist group of some kind. In fact, she’d bellow in outrage if someone did this in regard to, say, a trans rights rally that kept many adults out for whatever reason.

She tried to use the power of the state to step in and put an end to political events that she personally disagrees with. She tried to jam up people’s lives because she doesn’t like their politics.

What kind of unhinged nutbar thinks this is a valid thing?

Again, organizers say parents of attendees were welcome. They just wanted to keep out whack jobs like Nancy Krause, apparently, and I can see why.

Over at PJ Media, David Manney noted:

Krause implied that board members speaking at the event generated conflicts of interest, yet families attend rallies, churches, and games all of the time. Kids absorb views from all sides; parents weigh risk and rewards, signing off on field trips and faith groups, all without generating publicity for their decisions. Krause’s volunteer gig at the museum puts her in close contact with youth programs, and she knows the ins and outs of mandated reporting rules. Those laws shield kids from clear threats, not ideas that clash with adult tastes. Her report bypassed any dialogue, skipping questions for parents or organizers and jumping straight to escalation. She then patted herself on the back. It’s a move that reeks of control, not care.

Well said.

What we need to understand here is that people like Krause don’t actually believe in free expression. They don’t believe in freedom. They don’t believe in anything other than having the power to say what they want, whenever and wherever they want, anytime they want, and without fear of being challenged by literally anyone.

She wants to use the power of the state to step in and attack those she disagrees with, and has warped her mind into believing that what was happening was tantamount to child abuse.

As a survivor of child sexual abuse, I find the very suggestion beyond repugnant. Kids going to an event where they might hear ideas someone else might not like isn’t remotely in the same category as a parent beating their child half to death because they burned some toast.

To not just waste CPS’s time with this insanity, but to even think that contrary political opinions are on par with these sorts of things, is something that should arguably land Krause’s ass in prison for making false allegations.

And what’s more, you only hear about this on right-leaning media.

If this were a parent saying as much about trans rhetoric, it would be on every primetime news program, commercial, or cable, and the person who said it would watch their entire world crumble as the left seeks and destroys.

I won’t say that we should do the same thing, but I will say that if it happens, I’m not exactly going to cry, either.

Once, I thought we should take the high road, that we should keep to our principles and let the left show their true colors to the world. However, I’ve come to realize that with a compliant and captured media, that never happens, so what good does it do? No one is going to see it unless they look at the right-leaning media.

So, if it happens, sucks to be her, but if she’s going to call CPS on an event that didn’t even hint at being tied to child abuse, she’s kind of asking for it.

