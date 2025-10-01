Sydney Sweeney’s ad for American Eagle wasn’t anything groundbreaking. A pretty actress wearing the clothing of a denim company, echoing their marketing tagline, all in an effort to get people to walk into their stores and buy their products.

We’ve seen it a million times without a problem.

The line for this marketing, though, was that Sweeney “has great jeans.” It’s a play on words, and it wasn’t even the first campaign that used the line, but people lost their minds because Sweeney is a pretty, blue-eyed white girl, and suddenly that made the line racist.

Everyone on the left absolutely lost their minds, but the company, American Eagle, didn’t budge. They somehow recognized that this wasn’t a Dylan Mulvaney moment for them, so they held firm.

And, it seems that paid off for them.

Fortunately, the company refused to bow to the cancel culture mob, something that paid off big time according to the latest data and a new Wall Street Journal interview with American Eagle’s CEO, Jay Schottenstein, who explained how he took the “keep calm” approach with his marketing team in the face of public pressure from the left: The chief executive of American Eagle Outfitters resisted pressure on social media to pull its provocative ad campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney — telling his charges to remain calm in the face of accusations that the brand was promoting racist and sexist tropes, according to a report. In the weeks that followed, the campaign proved to be a hit — bringing in almost a million new customers to American Eagle between July and September, according to the Wall Street Journal. Demand spiked for featured items: the Sweeney Cinched Waist denim jacket sold out in a day, and the Sydney Jean sold out in a week. A consumer branding company quoted by the WSJ pointed to American Eagle staying the course in part for the ad campaign’s massive success[.]

Stock prices also soared.

Now, compare that to Bud Light for a moment, and there’s something you can see as plain as day unless your brain has been infected with the leftist mind virus: Sex sells, and woke doesn’t.

Woke advertising hasn’t really made anyone trip over themselves to buy a product. Companies like Nike, which once made it a point to highlight athletes and athletic-looking folks, eventually started featuring obese models who look like they’d never run for anything except to get to the front of the line for cake. Who sees that and thinks, “I need a good running shoe. Let’s go with the one that uses all the fat models” instead of literally anyone else?

Dylan Mulvaney’s “partnership” with Bud Light, though, will be the lesson in business marketing courses for decades to come, a literal textbook example of what not to do.

Jaquar will also be there, spinning from a brand associated with British luxury and using androgyny and whatever the hell else that pivot was supposed to be about, only to see sales drop 90 percent over the next year.

That’s catastrophic for any company, and why would they do it? Because they thought woke worked, and they figured Bud Light was the anomaly.

It wasn’t, and now that we see the benefits of Sidney Sweeney’s ad for American Eagle, I’ll be genuinely shocked if we don’t start to see companies start to recognize that while expanding your customer base is good, doing so at the expense of those who already support you is suicidal.

The woke will always hate you as a company simply because you benefit from capitalism. Trying to change that through marketing won’t accomplish a thing.

Recognizing it and ignoring them when they bitch about how you’re reaching out to potential customers, though? In this day and age, that earns you respect.

And new customers who are looking for literally anyone to buy stuff from who is going to tell the woke to go screw themselves.

