From time to time, we hear about someone who did something awful getting pardoned. As someone who really does believe in things like redemption and second chances, I usually don’t lose a lot of sleep over it.

But there are some crimes so heinous that they should never be forgiven. They’re so vile that I’m not even able to see the offenders as human anymore. These aren’t people to pardon. They’re people to string up and leave hanging as an object lesson to everyone else.

The crimes I’m talking about are crimes against children. They’re our most vulnerable people who have an entire life ahead of them. Robbing them of that is more than I can stomach.

For “Tampon Timmy” Walz, though, I guess that’s no big deal. Screw them kids and stuff.