Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
6h

This is exactly what I was getting at yesterday with language being used to control the narrative and the dangers it poses to the unengaged American. Excellent article pulling the danger together and making it far more coherent and laid out in an easy to understand format.

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