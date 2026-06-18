The idea of rape gangs running around any Western city is a sickening thought, and I don’t actually care about what unifies the group. It could be the freaking rainbow coalition of rape gangs, and it’ll be sickening.

But if it were a diverse gang, there would be little to gain by downplaying the problem. In the UK, though, we know about the Muslim rape gangs and how the British authorities have tried to shield them.

Now, a new report is out, and it turns out this problem is worse than we thought.