Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
5h

H.P. Lovecraft wrote about government approved suicide "capsules" in the 50's during several Cthulu-linked stories. I remember being terrified of the thought of locking myself into a capsule and being "suicided." The thing that made it so nightmarish was the fact nobody really knew what happened to the suicidal person in those capsules. Lovecraft was a master at leveraging your imagination to work for him. Apparently, he was also a prophet. Who knew?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SDN's avatar
SDN
7h

"Violent crime is down. Homicides are down. “Mass shootings” are down. Everything is down compared to where it was when Bruen was decided."

Tom, I think someone REALLY needs to remind you that you're basing that on statistics that we KNOW (see Wash DC forex) have been cooked in multiple ways, from refusing to report to pleading down felonies to misdemeanors to creative redefinition of what's a crime. Usually in the name of "restorative justice" involving minorities or illegal aliens.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Knighton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture