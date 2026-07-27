Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Kurt Wullenweber's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber
7h

The government in her county will do NOTHING to this judge because she is a liberal (sorry, I keep forgetting and using the incorrect word - she is a communist) and they are following the Bolshevik playbook of using criminals to cause chaos and beat the honest citizens into a condition of being willing to do anything to make the chaos end. They WILL punish honest citizens for doing legal things they do not like to help heighten the chaos and feelings of impotency in the general population.

Since the governments in blue areas will NEVER do anything to mitigate these problems, it is up to the non-communist citizens to end the Bolshevik reign. I know of only one way proven to work.

You good folks have to STOP moving to Florida and Texas and Tennessee, we are already overcrowded. Stay home and FIX YOUR OWN MESS.

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