Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Kurt Wullenweber's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber
9hEdited

Hang in there, Tom. Worked in spinal orthotics for thirty years, make them show you how you'll be better off after surgery. Most ARE NOT. Bracing and proper support for healing is often the better (even if slower TO BEGIN WITH) solution. Talk to a respected orthotist before agreeing to surgery. Bottom line is after two years there is little, if any, difference in outcome.

We manufactured this product for 25 years. https://www.bremergroup.com/for-patients/vertalign-spinal-support-system/

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1 reply by Tom Knighton
dancingtime's avatar
dancingtime
8h

I feel your pain....literally....

Re seeing how people live: I have often thought that about DC as I drove in the rural areas....the small house of 900 sq ft and the trailers.

And no....it has been decades since people knew the difference between wants and needs and how to cut corners.

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