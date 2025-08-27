The best lies often have a nugget of truth hidden in there somehow. That way, when people find out that nugget is true, they’re more likely to assume the rest is.

For centuries, that worked just fine.

Luckily, we live in the era of the internet, where people can try that and the lies get exposed. They only tell half the story, and while their media allies might join in and repeat it, the truth comes out soon enough.

A case in point:

Now, this is the same California state senator who wanted to legalize intentionally infecting people with HIV and wanted governors placed on cars that made it impossible for them to speed, so if anyone should want The Diary of Anne Frank removed from the library, it’s him.

Though I’m sure he thinks he’s one of the good guys. Then again, so did that failed Austrian art student with the funny mustache.

As you can see above, the book is, in fact, a part of the state’s curriculum for 8th graders, so it’s clear Weiner is lying.

But where did this come from?

Well, it came from a graphic novel that was yanked. Why was it yanked? Well, because it freaking deserved it.

A high school along Florida’s Atlantic Coast has removed a graphic novel based on the diary of Anne Frank after a leader of a conservative advocacy group challenged it, claiming it minimized the Holocaust. “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation” was removed from a library at Vero Beach High School after a leader of Moms for Liberty in Indian River County raised an objection. The school’s principal agreed with the objection, and the book was removed last month. The book at one point shows the protagonist walking in a park, enchanted by female nude statues, and later proposing to a friend that they show each other their breasts. Under the school district’s policy, the principal makes the decision on a challenged book. If someone disagrees with a decision to keep the disputed book on the shelves, it can be appealed to a districtwide committee. The Anne Frank graphic novel had been checked out twice before it was removed, Cristen Maddux, a spokeswoman for the School District of Indian River County, said Monday.

That AP report even specifies that other copies of the book remain in libraries throughout the state. It wasn’t being hidden particularly well, though the AP did bury it deeper in their story, where they knew many people would never read to.

Now, is it possible that Wiener, being a dipstick and a half, only skimmed the first part and made an assumption? Sure, it’s possible.

But he’s no doubt been told by now about any error he made, yet that post is still live as of this writing. No, he knows it’s BS, but he’s still pushing it. He’s pushing it because it advances his preferred narrative.

That’s how people like him do it, though. They take half of the story, present it as the whole, then keep pushing it at low-information voters who take it at face value. I firmly believe it’s just a day or two before my wife asks me about it because some leftist on her feed is losing their mind over it. That’s how it always runs.

Look, Anne Frank’s sexuality has nothing to do with the story, but the implication of her being a lesbian runs in the face of what she wrote in her diary, where she had feelings for Peter van Pels, who was in the secret annex with her. There’s no evidence she was somehow fascinated by the nude female form. That’s something someone made up, and frankly, removing it from a school library on the grounds that it could convey incorrect, ahistorical information is sufficient grounds for me, especially as it’s clearly a work trying to muddy the waters on Frank.

That’s why it was removed, and people need to understand that no one wants sexually explicit material in school libraries, particularly for younger ages. That’s not banning a book, either. That’s removing it from somewhere inappropriate. Those seeking the book out can still gain access to it.

But people like Wiener don’t care about that. Again, it’s about half of the story, the half that wins them political advantage from the gullible.

And damned if it doesn’t work more often than not.

