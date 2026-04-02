It started with a horrific murder. It was, to all outward appearances, about nothing but race. An immigrant to this country, trying to make a life for herself, was murdered by a bigot who was offended by her race.

People reacted, especially since the bigot in question had a long history of misdeeds, yet was still ignored by the powers that be.

An outpouring of emotion came out, murals painted in her honor, and now, in an act of partisanship, a mayor ordered that the mural come down.

If the woman in question were black or Hispanic, the media would be outraged, just as they were when tributes to George Floyd were defaced or when someone spun out on a Black Lives Matter logo painted in the middle of the road.

But when it’s a Ukrainian refugee murdered by a black man on a bus who screamed, “I got that white woman,” it’s a whole different thing somehow.