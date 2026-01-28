Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber
3h

Having several close family members as part of the leftist hysteria on EVERYTHING, I have come to a simple conclusion: They LOVE being lied to and will NEVER accept that once a person lies to you, you can NEVER again believe them. They know the media/Democrats/Communists have lied to them hundreds of times, but they are going to just keep on believing, because THEY WANT TO.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Knighton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture