Once upon a time, I bought into the climate change hysteria. Why wouldn’t I? It was in all the newspapers, on all the news shows, and every scientist they talked to said it was happening and we were all going to die if we didn’t fix it.

And we’d seen ecological problems as a result of mankind before. I’m pretty sure 80s women’s hairstyles are the reason there was a hole in the ozone layer over Antarctica.

So it seemed plausible enough.

Especially when the former vice president released a documentary telling us all about how things were going south in a hurry.

That was 20 years ago this week.

Twenty years ago Monday, former Vice-President Al Gore’s documentary on global warming, “An Inconvenient Truth,” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and received a standing ovation. The 2006 documentary was released to theaters the following May and went on to gross over $25 million worldwide. Gore’s film was a primary catalyst for the climate activist movement, and it generated a lot of concern about global warming following its release. The movie left audiences with the impression that the human race was hurtling toward a dystopian future on a planet baking in unbearable temperatures where extreme weather caused frequent disasters. … Gore’s film, however, was full of numerous predictions that turned out to be wrong, and it’s likely that the world will not end in 2031, as Ocasio-Cortez predicted.

And this piece outlines oh-so-many predictions that never came to pass, many of them to hilarious results, such as how the glaciers in Glacier National Park would be gone by 2020, and how signs were put up warning people of this, only to be taken down in 2020 because the glaciers were fine.

Like all other climate change-related predictions, it never came to pass.

Just like how global cooling never happened, either.

See, what we need to understand is that nothing so motivates people as fear. They’re willing to put a lot of things aside if they’re afraid enough. It’s why the gun control rhetoric hinges around fear of mass shootings, even if they turn out to be ridiculously rare. It’s why people were willing to give lawmakers a pass for the Patriot Act or why Americans were willing to endure rationing during World War II.

Making people afraid of inaction is the surest way to make sure they take the action you want them to take.

For climate change, there’s a lot of money to be made for researchers, sure, but it also opens the door for all kinds of central planning efforts that the left absolutely adores. They can throw money at solar and wind power companies while stamping down on more blue-collar forms of power like oil or coal. They can try to force us all into cities where we’re forced to take public transportation, thus giving them control over our comings and goings.

And those are just the start.

But for any of that to work, people have to be afraid. They needed to be terrified that the world was ending, but in a way that could be prevented if we just listened to our betters.

So Al Gore stood in front of a small crowd and some cameras and laid it all out for everyone. He set the stage for the con, and people, like me, back in the day, lapped it up. He engineered the fear so that people would accept almost any level of control if it meant we could stop humanity from dying.

And it had to be a careful con, too, because too much despair and people would shrug and say, “Why bother? We’re already dead. We might as well live it up in the meantime.”

Two decades later, though, and none of it has come to pass.

The models keep being trotted out and keep being wrong. The predictions never happen, and instead, every weather anomaly is chalked up to climate change so much it’s a freaking meme at this point.

Especially since those incidents remain anomalies.

Yet the idea of the long con is nothing new. The idea of creating a boogieman that will be used to justify anything and everything isn’t new.

For George Orwell, it was Emmanuel Goldstein. For Al Gore and modern leftists, it’s climate change.

The difference is that Orwell issued a warning. Gore and company took it as an instruction manual.

Yet there’s nothing new under the sun, even the boogieman of “climate change.” Not even the fact that some people are too dense to understand that Gore was wrong about everything, which means they should be skeptical of the claims that we’re all doomed as they keep being kicked down the road like a tin can.

