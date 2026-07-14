When Elon Musk hit trillionaire status, albeit briefly, the left went absolutely nuts vilifying him. Why? Because he was rich. Never mind that he’s made his money by defending free speech, building electric cars, making space flight cheaper, and providing internet access to anyone in any part of the world.

Nope, he’s evil because he’s rich.

But what about Facebook billionaire Dustin Moskovitz? He was the co-founder of Facebook with Mark Zuckerberg, so it’s not like he’s poor by any stretch of the imagination, but he doesn’t get the press that a Musk does.

He doesn’t get the hate, either, but he should.