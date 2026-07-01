Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Kurt Wullenweber's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber
2h

We are all not at the point I reached about ten years ago?

Simple answer to all of them - Eff off. (not in that nice a way)

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Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
4h

I keep thinking we've reached peak stupidity and then someone comes along with climbing gear.

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