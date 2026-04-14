I have one major flaw. Well, I have more than one, but only one that’s relevant right now, and that’s how I’m entirely too optimistic and trusting for my own good.

I want to trust the authorities. I want to trust the government. This, despite having spent a number of years working for the government, mind you.

And when I lose that trust in the government, I feel something deep within me that bubbles like lava in an exposed caldera. It’s a burning, simmering anger at the betrayal.

I now have trust issues, especially when the government is involved, and this just made them worse.