Minnesota teachers' union opposes school safety bill for dumbest of reasons
I get that teachers’ unions don’t exist to benefit education. They exist to benefit teachers, and sometimes, those two things might overlap, but they’re still very different goals.
That isn’t inherently bad, though one would be forgiven if one thought otherwise. After all, the way teachers’ unions have gone about their business of late has been downright vile.
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Especially as they try to present themselves as being about benefitting the children.
That, however, was exposed as a lie in a fight over a school safety bill in Minnesota.