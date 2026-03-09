Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
11h

I'm not sure if everyone here follows Brandon Herrera, but I've followed him and Donut Operator (another participant in the podcast in which the media is inaccurately trying to frame Herrera for white supremacy) for years. I've even met Donut Operator when he vacationed in Key West and he ate at my restaurant. I believe both are good men based on what I know of them. Admittedly, they may be monsters in their private lives, but I seriously doubt that.

The reason I'm telling you this is the clip Rolling Stone is using to frame Herrera as a Hitler fanboy is one I watched when it was first out. Herrera owns a collector's edition of 'Mein Kampf.' It's one of the first adapted into English which means it's is a valuable investment. He also owns collector's editions of The Communist Manifesto and Das Kapital. In the episode, the guys make fun of the left who believe Hitler's socialism and Lenin's communism will work in America today, because no one has *really* tried these systems of government properly. 🙄 They then joke some media outlet will cut clips out of the podcast and attempt to ruin their careers by saying they love Hitler.

Rolling Stone's response? They rubbed their hands together and said in a raspy voice, 'Excellent idea, Smithers! Put that plan into action to destroy them!' This was the media's biggest self-own in 2026 so far in my opinion and Mr. Knighton's correct. If you started physically hating the media at the level they deserve, you'd drop dead from an aneurysm on the spot.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Knighton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture