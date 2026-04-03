I’ve been working on a project for a little while that takes a long look at housing in America. How can we make it as cheaply as possible without sacrificing safety and comfort?

There are a lot of things in the building codes that might sound good, but create a lot of problems for people who are trying to build a home for themselves, and while I get some of why that is, some of it sounds nuts.

But the building code isn’t the only code problem.

There are massive problems in the tax code, too.