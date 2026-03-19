When I first heard about the Deep State, I thought it sounded like a conspiracy theory. I guess my eternal optimism muddied my thinking, likely because I understood when I was in the military that I was an instrument of foreign policy, not a shaper of it. My job was to do what I was told and get the mission done, and to let people higher up the food chain make the decision.

I had an obligation to think, mind you. I would still be held accountable for obeying unlawful orders, for example, so I wasn’t a mindless drone. Still, I had my lane, and I needed to stay in it.

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I figured most other people in government service would think the same way. Naive, sure, but again, I’m an optimist.

We now know that wasn’t the case.

However, while the left was screaming about election interference in 2016, the Deep State knew some stuff in 2020 that they refused to deal with.