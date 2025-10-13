Tilting At Windmills

Leslie L Allen
5h

It's wise to assume Hamas will be back. People don't remember this often, by Gazan Arabs used to have elections. They voted for Hamas to control Gaza instead of the "Palestinian" Authority. They supported Hamas, gave them money, protection and put their own children forward for the cowards in Hamas to hide behind. They encouraged their children to become suicide bombers in support of Hamas. Let me say that again: the people of Gaza pushed their children to die to take out Jewish civilians and celebrated each death of Jews *and* their own children. These aren't normal people. They're cultists worshipping a death god and those kinds of people are never responsible for their own suffering. It's *always* the fault of the Jews and the Great Satan, a.k.a. America. Yes, Hamas will be back and I simply pray the political will to destroy them without mercy will be the background of their eventual end. #ReligionOfPieces

