Every GOP candidate since Bush I has been, so far as I could tell, been “literally Hitler” to the left, and I’m not saying it didn’t start a long time before then. I just didn’t see it, in part because the world wasn’t as connected as it was, and the 24-hour news cycle wasn’t such a big part of life.

No one has gotten that treatment worse than President Donald Trump, though. While the passing comment has flown in the past, this has reached a fever pitch with Trump to the point that two people tried to assassinate him, someone assassinated Charlie Kirk, and a lot of other violence has taken place in between, and some after.

Of course, Hitler wanted war. He liked seeing death and destruction.

Trump, similarly, likes war so much that he just stopped one in Israel. Instead of facilitating the so-called genocide, he managed to stop the fighting.

Now, all of the living hostages have been reportedly returned to Israel.

It’s a moment for which many have been holding their breath — two years after the horrific October 7th attacks, in which 251 people were taken hostage by Hamas, all 20 of the remaining living hostages have been released. Reports indicate that the bodies of only four of the 28 deceased hostages are being released at this time. Pursuant to the signed peace agreement, which President Donald Trump confirmed late Wednesday afternoon, Hamas was required to release all 48 of the remaining hostages by noon (Israeli time — 5:00 AM Eastern) on Monday. On Sunday came news that the releases were expected to begin a bit earlier than that. The release of hostages held by terror groups in the Gaza Strip is expected to begin early Monday morning, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Sunday. Israel has told the families of hostages that it expects them to be released starting from between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., but that the timing could change, The Times of Israel learned. President Trump left for Israel on Sunday, with plans to arrive Monday morning, meet with hostage families, and speak to Israel’s Knesset. Townhall’s Katie Pavlich, who’s one of the journalists accompanying Trump on his Middle East trip, shared a list of the names of the 20 living hostages who are finally coming home[.]

Wow. Look at what literally Hitler just managed, while their peace-loving POTATUS couldn’t pull it off, brokering such a pathetic peace agreement that it was never likely to last.

Then again, I can’t say this one is, either, but at least the hostages have been returned. That was a big chunk of why fighting was still happening. Hamas could have ended it at any time, but it wasn’t until Trump got involved that it happened.

People in Israel know this and have acknowledged it.

Now, of course, politicians in Britain and the United States are trying to claim at least some degree of credit for what transpired, though honestly, it’s kind of pathetic that they’re trying. They couldn’t do it.

Trump did.

It’s not the first.

Now, I don’t like everything Trump is doing. This thing of taking ownership of private companies doesn’t sit so well with me, not so much because of Trump himself, but what the next guy might try to do with it. I don’t like that in the least.

But let’s be real here, I can acknowledge where I disagree with Trump. For many Democrats, though, they don’t even want to acknowledge that Trump stopped the fighting they called a genocide for years. They don’t want to acknowledge that maybe, just maybe, “literally Hitler” is nothing of the sort.

In fairness, though, there are a few that seem to be giving credit where credit is due, but not some of the loudest voices we’ve been seeing.

I don’t expect Hamas to keep playing nice. I think they just got pounded so badly that they knew they’d need to end combat so they could regroup if nothing else. My hope is that somehow, the people of Gaza will recognize them as a group of crazy bastards who see everyone else in the region as fodder for their insane jihad and find a way to take them out.

I’m realistic enough to know that’s unlikely, unfortunately.

Still, for all of the “literally Hitler” rhetoric over the years, Trump did what Biden couldn’t, and that’s end the war that was started on October 7th via the return of the living hostages.

Fighting may break out again next week, but those poor, suffering souls are no longer in the hands of the actual genocidal group, so that’s something that matters.

