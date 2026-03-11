I’m mostly a live-and-let-live kind of guy. So long as you’re not hurting anyone, I’m unlikely to spare much thought as to what you do with your personal time. Even if I do, I’m not likely to want to legislate anything.

Moreover, I may vehemently disagree with you about something, but the idea of making you feel threatened is the farthest thing from my thoughts. I’ve called out threats and actions against people on both the right and the left, and will continue to do so.

It used to be that even if you disagreed with someone, most of us would never go out of our way to make them feel threatened. We wouldn’t make damn sure they would feel like that, but that’s not how it goes these days.

Now, if you’re on the right, nothing is sacrosanct, and there’s a reason why a lot of administration officials are living behind military gates.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has reportedly moved onto a military base in Washington after federal investigators flagged threats against her. The move reportedly happened within the past month after law enforcement warned that threats tied to Bondi’s role at the Justice Department had become serious enough to force it. Bondi is not the first Trump administration official now living behind the guarded gates of a military installation. People familiar with the matter told the New York Times that Bondi moved onto the base after investigators raised security concerns tied to threats connected to her work at the Justice Department. Several senior officials in Trump’s orbit now live on military installations in or around Washington. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly stayed at Fort McNair’s “Generals’ Row.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also lived there. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stayed in government housing tied to the Coast Guard commandant’s residence before her recent departure from the administration Stephen Miller, one of the administration’s top advisers, also relocated his family after activists targeted the neighborhood where they lived in Arlington. Bondi is simply the latest. This pattern is not accidental.

Hell, protestors showed up at Stephen Miller’s house, and this isn’t particularly new. This idea of protesting outside of people’s homes might be technically permissible under the law, but it’s bad form and more than a little troubling.

The idea of so many members of the Trump administration needing this level of protection is troubling. Threats aren’t new, of course, and I’m completely used to the idea of the Secret Service or other law enforcement agency investigating these threats.

But one has to believe these are more credible threats to these officials than just some whack job in Podunk, Missouri, talking smack on X. This is something more than that, and while there’s always been an underlying threat one would assume every public official feels, few have needed to be relocated on military bases for their own safety.

Unfortunately, the left isn’t very “live and let live” in their day-to-day beliefs. They don’t see disagreements on policy as anything but proof that their opponents lack any sense of morality. They can’t comprehend that the world is a bit more nuanced than they want to make it, that moral people can view things differently based on how their morals are defined.

Yet that wouldn’t be a problem if their own sense of morality didn’t excuse acts of violence against people who disagree with them.

Of course, that’s not how they frame it. Instead, they engage in a perverse chain of “thought” that starts with the point of disagreement and then flips it into an act of violence, even if there’s no actual violence. Remember the whole “silence is violence” thing from a few years ago? Silence is violence, but disagreement is violence, too. Anything but capitulation is violence.

When you view things like that, hurting someone else isn’t violence. It’s self-defense.

They view it as tantamount to an armed citizen putting down a mass shooter. To them, disagreement is the same as outright murder. Agreeing with Trump administration officials is no different, either.

So, they can’t “live and let live” because to do so, in their minds, is an existential threat to their own existence.

What it really is, though, is an existential threat to the narrative they want to push. If people don’t die because of a lack of socialized healthcare, that undermines their entire agenda. If people aren’t gunned down by armed citizens for no reason, it undermines their narrative.

And if Trump administrations aren’t killed, then they’ll push the opposite using the power of the Oval Office to do it, which won’t produce the horrible outcomes they want people to see, and that, too, will prove an existential threat to their political positions.

They can’t let anyone live their lives because then they might realize they don’t need the state to control every aspect of their lives.

So, they threaten in hopes of deterring. They riot because the world conforms to reality rather than their wishes.

And they won’t turn it off just because they’re losing.

No, that’s when things get worse.

