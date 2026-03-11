Tilting At Windmills

Discussion about this post

SDN
6h

"Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stayed in government housing tied to the Coast Guard commandant’s residence before her recent departure from the administration"

Two points.

﻿1. Noem has not departed; she is still working in the Trump Administration. Therefore, she will still be a target,

﻿2. Even if she HAD left the Administration, is ANYONE stupid enough to think that removes the threat? The objective since Trump began running for office has been to intimidate anyone from serving in his administration by attacks, before, during, and after. Why do you think Marc Elias is systematically trying to get Trump attorneys disbarred?

