Charlie Kirk was assassinated less than two weeks ago in front of a crowd of 3,000 or so people, with a whole lot of people watching at home or work. Many Americans saw a conservative voice gunned down because he expressed his views.

That ran through my head on Friday as I wrote a bit about this piece for Bearing Arms.

There, I focused mostly on the gun rights aspects of the story, but there’s one part that was a lot worthy of a lot more discussion. Bearing Arms just wasn’t the place for it.

Let’s look at this:

Its co-founder was Faye Ecklar, who explained that “I believe firearms ownership is necessary because as a transgender socialist, half the country wants me dead, and the other half is happy to watch. Plus, the means of production won’t seize themselves.”

Now, at the time, I quipped that Ecklar wasn’t actually important enough for anyone to want dead.

However, there’s something else at work here.

See, Ecklar isn’t the first who has expressed this sentiment. I’ve seen people make this argument before. They seem to believe this. Whether it’s a misunderstanding, or projection, or something else is irrelevant. This isn’t hyperbole; they actually think half of America wants them dead.

It’s really a matter of self-delusion, but let’s also understand what it’s predicated on, and that’s the argument from academia about what kinds of activism count as violence.

This is from a recent piece at The Free Press:

Campus culture has been eroding that line for years. Students are told that offensive ideas are “harm,” that “silence is violence,” and—in a flourish that should now embarrass its users—that speech can be “literally” violence. Jonathan Haidt and I pushed back on that argument almost a decade ago. It’s conceptually wrong and practically dangerous—and has only grown in influence. Teach students that objectionable speech is violence and you invite them to see their own aggression as self-defense. This is the bloody fallacy we just witnessed: Accept the premise that rhetoric is a physical attack and you hand extremists a moral permission slip to answer speech with force. We need to bury this trope. Retire it—from classrooms, HR trainings, and editorials—for good.

And, to be clear, a lot of people have. They see disagreement as violence, so the fact that disagreement continues is proof that half of the nation—the half that disagrees with either transgenderism, socialism, or some combination thereof—wants to kill them.

The fact that they’re perfectly content to kill half of the country is irrelevant, I’m sure.

No, I’m not just making an assumption, either. There’s a lot of evidence showing that these people want us dead.

The numbers show how far the rot has spread. FIRE’s new College Free Speech Rankings, which surveyed nearly 70,000 students across 257 campuses, find a record share now rationalizing coercion. Roughly 34 percent of students say that using violence to stop a campus speech can be acceptable in some circumstances; roughly 70–72 percent say the same about shouting down speakers. In 2021, the violence number was in the low 20s; by last year it was 32 percent. It should be zero. A university that can’t persuade students to reject violence categorically is failing at the first task of liberal education.

That’s right, more than a third of students say using violence is an acceptable response to speech they don’t like. While it’s not clear if this is broken down by political ideology, I think we all know what we’d find if it were. A lot more of them would do so than of us.

And that’s a big issue.

See, if silence is violence and some kinds of speech are violence, then the only safe course for many is to toe the progressive line on all of these touchy issues. There’s no room for debate or disagreement, nor is there any tolerance for not being activists.

Doing either is, of course, an act of violence, and shooting and killing the other person is justified as an act of self-defense in their delusional minds.

And this is a problem because, really, none of us actually want to hurt them unless they come for us. Try to “seize the means of production,” and then you’re engaging in violence, and that’s different. Just going about your life, believing in stupid stuff like socialism working? We’re just going to point and laugh at you, as God intended, if we encounter you and your views.

You’re not worth the bullet, for one thing, and you’re definitely not worth the prison sentence, even if I held human life as cheaply as so many on the left do. Lucky for them that I don’t. Not yet, anyway.

The problem is that they don’t see it that way. They don’t see this as ending human life, but ending suffering.

The alleged assassin made it clear that he felt justified in killing Charlie Kirk to end his spreading of “hate.” He saw this as an act of defensive violence, if not for him then his partner, theyfriend, or whatever you want to call his roommate.

Academia, followed by columnists and influencers, has pushed the idea that words are violence to the point that now, actual violence has taken place because of the words someone else said.

The delusion that words are violence, that silence is violence, or that literally anything other than violence is violence has to come to an end.

Because the violence is here, and considering a twerp just tried to kill people at a country club while shouting “Free Palestine!” over the weekend, I’m not really optimistic about it just fizzling out on its own.

Stay strapped, my friends, because we don’t know which insane leftist is going to decide violence is the appropriate response to words next. It might be a good idea to be able to educate them on what violence really looks like.

