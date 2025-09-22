Tilting At Windmills

Leslie L Allen
1h

Last week, I mentioned being attacked by an angry liberal women at work bc I wouldn't change Fox News to CNN. Luckily, I got away with no injuries. The problem I see in my situation is that I'm not allowed to carry at work. While I live in a small city of about 60,000 full-time residents, we're a very tolerant town politically, culturally and religiously. That will be the case until it's not anymore and that's why I carry literally everywhere I go but work. I carry at church, the grocery store, the movies and out with friends. All of those places could become a flashpoint for violence at any moment, but the one place I've been physically attacked in 34 years of living here is the only place I'm not allowed to carry my firearm. As an all cash business, it's also the most likely place I'll be robbed too.

My point is this: If we're not allowed to carry in the places most likely to see us become crime victims, what's the use of having a right to carry for self-defense? We might as well be England at that point.

