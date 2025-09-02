Yesterday was Labor Day. I took the day off, but not because of that day so much as I was taking a four-day weekend to celebrate my birthday (which is today, actually). My editor at Bearing Arms always has his vacation this week, so I always take a four-day. It works.

Regardless, I didn’t write on Labor Day, but I did think a bit about the day.

The history of Labor Day is one clouded in socialism, the idea that the worker trumps everything.

And let’s understand, without workers, America wouldn’t be who it is today, but the worker alone isn’t what built this nation.