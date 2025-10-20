Saturday was yet another “No Kings” series of protests. Organizers claim 7 million people were protesting, which I don’t buy for a second, since that’s more than two percent of the entire population.

Still, even if it’s true, the whole idea of leftists opposing kings strikes me as more than a little amusing.

Trump trolled them aplenty, of course, but we all know he’s no king. If he were, he’d have done something about the shutdown by now and a whole lot of annoyingly loud idiots would be in prison.

But they’re not.

As for the leftists, they claim to oppose kings, authoritarianism, fascism, and any other kind of totalitarianism that they decide to ascribe to Trump.

Yet these are the same people who have spent years telling us we should give up our guns because they don’t feel safe.

They claim that we couldn’t oppose the government anyway, so we might as well not even bother and just accept gun control.

They also say there isn’t really a threat of totalitarianism from the left, so those of us on the right who have concerns are just paranoid.

Never mind how they’ve spent years hounding people for expressing the wrong opinion or appearing to have made an unapproved gesture, getting them fired and destroying their lives.

Never mind how they can get someone’s college admission pulled because they sang a word from a song they were listening too, just because certain people aren’t allowed to say it under any context.

They got professors fired over refusing to bow down to the mob over little thing, up to and including a Muslim student being offended about a painting of the prophet Mohammed in an art history class.

The people they supported, who they still support, collaborated with Big Tech to silence opinions and to kill news stories that were inconvenient to the approved political party, including evidence of a presidential candidate’s son engaging in influence peddling.

Their allies in the press collaborated, too, to kill the story as best they could, just as they collaborate on so many other stories. Some of us remember JournoList, after all.

These are the same people who murdered their political opponents, or at least tried to, and then celebrated the death of a guy who just wanted to talk and lamented that Trump moved at the last second, sparing his life. They don’t even want to admit an innocent man was killed in that assassination attempt.

They burned car dealerships, vandalized personal property, and tried to intimidate Tesla owners, all because they didn’t like that Musk wasn’t toeing the Big Tech party line.

Let’s not forget that these are the same people who sought to create government authority to trample on the right of free speech under the guise of combatting “misinformation.”

They want to force young women to have to change clothes with biological males, regardless of their age or comfort, and they have no desire to consider vetting those who claim to be trans before entering a girl’s lockerroom, bathroom, or anywhere else they don’t belong.

They destroyed people’s careers because they weren’t comfortable with a vaccine that couldn’t have gone through the same testing other medications went through, especially over a virus with a ridiculously high survival rate for most of the population.

Other targets are the Electoral College, which keeps them from dictating to smaller states how things are going to be, and they’re more than ready to pack the Supreme Court in order to get a judicial rubber stamp on literally anything they want.

They’re entire schtick is about kings.

No, they don’t object to kings. They object to Trump not toeing the progressive line. That’s it. That’s the entirity of their whole “no kings” thing.

Kings are fine with them, as long as the king thinks and acts in the approved manner.

Trump just won’t play their game.

