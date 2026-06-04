Scott Pelley is the latest person bounced from 60 Minutes. He’s probably not going to be the last, either. Bari Weiss, as head of CBS News, isn’t playing around, and while I get that not everyone is going to agree with the direction she’s taking the organization, I can’t get over how many people seem to think she has no business doing it.

Weiss, after leaving the New York Times, founded The Free Press, which made an instant splash and kind of became the goal for everyone else here at Substack. Then, she sold that to CBS News, took the helm, and got to work.

As we’ve seen, though, much of the so-called pushback she’s received has been about stuff that never should have caused pushback. The problem is that journalists in the mainstream media feel entitled to do what they want.