Hollywood has long had a significant number of Jewish people involved with the film industry. It’s part of why so many antisemites seem to think Jews control everything, after all.
Tilting At Windmills is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
But since the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, there’s been something odd going on. Many of those Jews, those who wouldn’t demand a ceasefire at any cost, found themselves blacklisted.
Now, though, there is a ceasefire. That means the blacklist is over, right?
Right?