So-called higher education used to be the key to unlocking the American dream. A degree got you a good job with a good salary. You became educated about a given subject and, because of the way things worked at the time, you didn’t even need a degree in a particular topic to get a good job. Majoring in English lit was still enough to get a job in a variety of fields that didn’t really care what you studied.

But today, college is something different. It’s indoctrination. It’s silencing any views other than the progressive ones.

And as Education Secretary Linda McMahon noted, the decline of universities was a choice.