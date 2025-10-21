When it turned out that FEMA workers were skipping the homes of Trump supporters after a hurricane last year, a lot of us were up in arms. I wrote a lot about it, and I was downright pissed.

I was pissed because those people pay the same taxes as everyone else, and disaster relief is something few argue against. It’s a thing that has actual bipartisan support, so there’s no reason to treat anyone like that.

And they did.

At the time, I suspected it wasn’t the first time something like this had happened. I was right.