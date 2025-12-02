“Affordability” became the buzzword for the 2025 off-year election season. From New York to Virginia, the word was the flag for the left to rally around. They sold it to the people of their respective states or cities as the government swooping in to make it easier for them to live their lives.

But here’s the thing we need to remember here: It was never about affordability. It was never about trying to make people’s lives more manageable.

It was about the things the left always prattles on about, just with a fresh paint job.