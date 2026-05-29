Photo by Chelsea on Unsplash

If I were to live my dream, I’d be on a patch of land that at least felt like the middle of nowhere. I’d have my home, my workshops, a garden big enough to be considered a small farm, a pond loaded with fish, wooded acreage filled with wild game, and absolutely no requirement that I be connected to the rest of society if I didn’t want to be.

Part of being able to achieve that would require technologies that most people considered “green.” I’d probably need solar panels, maybe a windmill, or perhaps a small hydroelectric generator powered by a creek or something.

But I’m not a fan of the government-mandated push toward solar and wind power as our nation’s primary way of creating electricity, and there’s a reason for that.