Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Kurt Wullenweber's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber
11h

The Great Society programs and Affirmative Action were reparations.

We've already paid and we've seen how that worked out.

We're done, goodbye.

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James Bastnagel's avatar
James Bastnagel
11h

This is a gimme grift. No logic. No greater good. No perpetrators or victims. Just YOU give ME money. Worse than stupid.

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