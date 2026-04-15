Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
10h

There can be no peace between the Western world and Islam. They're both wholly incompatible. During WW2, Muslims were great fans of Hitler and Hitler formed several SS platoons of Muslim volunteers. German companies that had no choice but to work with the Nazis were harshly punished after the regime collapsed, but Muslims got a free pass. Why?

The West is currently watching Muslim "asylum seekers" commit racist acts, fraud, theft, slavery, rape, assault and murder and the myriad of Western justice systems say they're mentally ill. They receive almost no punishment for their overt criminal acts and are released onto an unsuspecting public to reoffend again and again.

Watching this happen, you can't help but apply the tiger test. If you capture a tiger in the jungle, tell him he's going to a wonderful new life in the city, feed him tofu at every meal and then release him without oversight in a Western city, will the tiger continue seeking out tofu for his next meal or will he revert to acting like a tiger? The thing to remember is these people come from third world nations where life is cheap and survival is hard. If you've preyed on others to survive your entire life, it's all you know. Are you going to seek out honest work and become Westernized or are you going to revert to being a tiger? I leave that answer up to you.

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SDN's avatar
SDN
10h

"Yeah, the Home Office says it’ll hammer anyone caught doing so, but do you think they’re going to actually look?"

HOW??? We've already seen this with every form of DEI scam. How do you "prove" someone is gay? Submit sex tapes?

There's no way to check, and there's no "social stigma" downside. Instant fraud, here and overseas.

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