Photo by krzhck on Unsplash

I honestly don’t believe I have to do this, but it seems that we’re at the point where Peter Jackson’s masterpiece The Lord of the Rings trilogy is apparently in need of defending.

When those movies came out, they were a spectacle. Yes, they left some stuff out, and people argued about whether it should have been included or not, but even the most die-hard book fan seemed to love the films as they were.

If anything, people just wanted more, and that was the issue. Not a bad problem for a filmmaker to have, if you ask me.

But Sauron’s eye, in the form of the Wokerati, has turned its gaze on the beloved franchise, and here I am, calling out that A day may come when the courage of men fails, when we forsake our love for the franchise and break all bonds of fellowship, but it is not this day.

On this day, I’m going to kick a little ass.