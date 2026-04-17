Look, if you’ve read my work for any length of time, you know how I feel about academia. There are some academics who do some really good work, but there are also a lot more who seem to be more determined to seek the best way to advance a leftist narrative than to actually find the truth.

But that’s been how it seems. I’m not an unbiased observer, after all, and stuff that yields leftist responses gets my attention, while things that fit my worldview likely get pushed to the side mentally.

It wasn’t my imagination, and there’s research to back it up.