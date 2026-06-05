Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
12h

In all my dating years, I had one ex-boyfriend hit me a single time. That night ended with both of us in the emergency room. Me for a deep bone bruise on my cheek I'd thought was broken and him with a need for 38 stitches on the head from meeting my fireplace poker - up close and personal. To this day (41 years later), my friends won't speak to my ex in public in a *very* small town.

The Democrats have zero reasonable excuse for backing Platner, because being disgusting and morally black isn't a reasonable excuse.

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Mark Gist's avatar
Mark Gist
7h

These are the same people who call Trump a rapist because of unsubstantiated and unlikely claims by someone who hates him.

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