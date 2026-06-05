Normally, this would be a paywalled post, but I’m a little too pissed right now to bother.

We all know who Graham Platner is. He’s the commie with a Nazi tattoo (that has been covered, admittedly) who is the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination for the Senate. The far left loves him, Nazi tattoo, rape jokes, and all.

But as more and more allegations have come out, the left is concerned. Democrats asked him about what else might come up, but he said there was nothing, that anything that came out were lies.

Then the New York Times dropped the latest. It seems that Graham Platner is or was an abusive monster to at least some of the women he dated. One of them, who also happens to be conservative and somewhat prominent on X as a conservative personality, spoke to the Times.

And she’s less than thrilled with the story.

The posts are long, but important. The long and the short of it was that while the New York Times was reporting unverified and completely non-credible claims of Israeli soldiers using dogs to rape prisoners, they had Lyndsey’s account and were sitting on it.

Lyndsey has diary entries showing her talking about this, years before Platner entered politics. Her friends have come out and said they knew about this and the trauma long before he made a run for Senate. There’s more corroboration for this than Christine Blausey Ford’s accusations against Brett Kavanaugh, if for no other reason than we have proof they were in the same room together at least once.

And how has the left reacted?

The side that says “believe all women” is, unsurprisingly, hypocritically dismissing the accusations entirely. Here’s a prime example:

Now, here’s the thing. I’m not some paragon of virtue. I am and have been a terrible person at points in my life. What you won’t be able to do, though, is go to my ex-girlfriends and find any claims that I did any of the things Platner’s accused of.

Why?

Because drunken arguments don’t include assault unless you’re a pathetic piece of crap, that’s why.

And that one isn’t alone by any stretch of the imagination.

There’s evidence. Lyndsey says they were given more corroboration. The Times reporters claimed there were other women who were scared to come forward, that if she did, they would too, only they didn’t.

What’s more, the left knows how this works because they bring it up every time some crone comes out of the woodwork to claim that some Republican did something to them decades ago, even though there’s no evidence of it ever happening. They accept the claim at face value, label the person as an abuser or a rapist or worse, and then attack every Republican they come across for not condemning the person completely.

Meanwhile, they dismiss Lyndsey’s story because she is now, a decade later, on the opposite side of politics from Platner, even though there is evidence supporting her claim from the time of when this happened.

I know that without double standards, the left would have no standards at all, but that doesn’t make it less disgusting.

Share

For years, they enabled people like Matt Lauer and Harvey Weinstein. They dismissed credible accusations against Bill Clinton and Joe Biden. They latched onto anyone who would accuse a Republican of misdeeds, and now they’re flocking to defend a man who not just had a Totenkopf tattoo on his chest, said women deserved rape, said a veteran didn’t deserve to live, has lied about American Sniper Chris Kyle, has a deep fondness for both the Nazi helmet and masturbating in a port-a-potty, has a long history of sexually explicit messages with women who aren’t his wife, and the list keeps getting longer.

And I’m supposed to be willing to work with these people for the betterment of our nation?

I don’t even want people like this to exist in my nation.

You have a right to hold any opinion you want. You have a right to be wrong and yes, a right to be an asshole.

But that doesn’t mean I have to look at you as anything more highly evolved than the dog crap I scraped off of my shoe.

I’m not even sure how Graham Platner is a real person, much less why people would keep supporting him. To say I stand with Lyndsey is putting it mildly.

Tilting at Windmills is 100% reader-supported. If you enjoyed this article, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription for 15% off the first year or making a one-time donation here. Either would be greatly appreciated at a time when I know good and well I’m about to have some serious expenses coming.