I’ve often used the phrase “hostile work environment” as a joke. Anytime a supervisor asked me to do something we all knew I didn’t want to do, I’d joke that they were creating a hostile work environment, then go and do it anyway because that was the joke I signed on for.

But the truth is that some people really do create a hostile work environment. They make a place so toxic that you have no choice but to either leave or see yourself destroyed.

In the world of DEI, that’s kind of inevitable for millions of employees.

And one out of New York is suing because of how hostile the school system made it for her.

Leslie Chislett was an administrator in the New York City school system. Starting in 2017 she ran a group of about 15 employees whose goal it was to expand the availability of AP classes to more students. However, when she criticized the performance of a black subordinate, she was accused of committing racial microaggressions. One subordinate, Akua Adefope, whom Plaintiff had criticized for “poor performance,” reported her to the DOE’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Diversity Management (“OEO”) and accused her of “‘microaggressions’ toward people of color, such as ignoring, dismissing, avoiding, interrupting, and belittling them.”... Several of Chislett’s subordinates also denounced her for allegedly “holding employees of color back,” and when she objected, she was “accused” of being “‘white and fragile.’” And it was about then that Mayor Bill de Blasio was elected. He selected a new Chancellor of the NY Department of Education named Richard Carranza. Both de Blasio and Carranza announced a new focus on DEI, which in practice meant millions of dollars spent on DEI training. As an employee of the department Chislett was required to participate. During the first bias training on May 4, 2018, the instructor told participants that “white colleagues must take a step back and yield to colleagues of color” and “recognize that values of [w]hite culture are supremacist.” At the session, LaShawn Robinson, who led the OEA and would soon be promoted to Deputy Chancellor, told an employee, “We’ve all taken on whiteness.” The training also included PowerPoint slides that described the traits of “internalized white superiority,”including“individualism;” “denial;” “dominating space;” and “intellectualization.”

What followed then were multiple “trainings” that amounted to Chislett being told she sucked simply because she’s white, including one that Hot Air writer John Sexton accurately described as a struggle session, where she was supposed to list traits of white supremacy that included such controversial things as “Protestant work ethic” and “individualism” as well as “worship of the written word.”

You see, the idea that history needs to actually be recorded, versus what just someone said, is white supremacy because some cultures didn’t write stuff.

Tons of others did, of course, but a handful didn’t, and not just taking their word for what they claim is racist.

Anyway, back to Chislett and what she endured.

See, it seems the training made it harder for her to supervise those who worked for her.

And of course the DEI training only made working with her subordinates worse. On September 17, 2018, when Chislett asked a subordinate, Deonca Renee, why she was late to a meeting that she was supposed to help lead, Renee purportedly answered that Chislett was making a “race-based judgment” and could “not be trusted.” In a meeting the following week, Renee referred to the previous incident and said to Chislett: “How dare you approach me out of your white privilege!” Chislett complained to her supervisors but did not receive support. In a meeting on November 6, 2018, Chislett’s subordinate Adefope told her that she was “racist.” Around the same time, Adefope and Renee told Chislett that “race is at the center of every conversation” they had with her. At one point, Chislett told her team that “this is becoming almost unbearable for me because there is increasing hostility.” In response, Renee stated: “How dare you use the word unbearable, there is black people dying in the street, you don’t have the right to use that term. You’re coming from the position of white privilege and white supremacy.” Content from the trainings also spilled over into workplace interactions. OEA employees directed terminology from the trainings at Chislett, for example telling her that she was “socialized as a white person to be defensive.” In conversations, Chislett’s subordinates frequently spoke of the stereotypical “presumed values” of Caucasians, a perception frequently expressed in the training sessions.

Eventually, Chislett commented on a couple of articles about what was going on, and got found out when the paper reached out to verify her job title. They put two and two together and bullied her until she quit.

However, as bad as that is, I can’t help but think about some of this and how racist it really is.

Not what Chislett did, but what’s being bandied about and tolerated.

When I was growing up, one of the stereotypes about black people was that they were lazy. They were stupid, uneducated, lazy or lacking in any kind of work ethic, and unable to actually fit into polite society to some degree or another.

But what is it that Chislett encountered? A system that demanded that she act as if all of these vicious stereotypes were true and be powerless to do anything about it.

And when she apparently tried to treat her subordinates as adults, she was berated, often by them, and was rendered unable to do anything to address it beyond bending the knee.

This is troubling.

More than that, this is the epitome of creating a hostile work environment.

The entire system of DEI set Chislett and others up to always be wrong, no matter what happened. When her department wouldn’t perform—apparently, “worshipping data” is also white supremacy—she’d be held responsible, but she was also responsible for making people feel bad when they were told to step up and get to work.

Look, I’m not going to say racism doesn’t exist. It most definitely does.

But too many people have too much invested in claiming literally everything is racist for us to be able to address actual racism. It’s too easy to dismiss actual racism because too many people make way too much money crying wolf.

Expecting adults to work to a standard isn’t racist. There’s literally no reason a black employee can’t do the job they were hired for. If there is, then maybe they should seek employment elsewhere. Not because they’re black, but because they can’t do the job. Someone else, including a lot of black people, can step in and actually do what they’re being paid to do.

This isn’t helping combat the stereotypes I saw in my youth in the Deep South. They’re premised on them, and telling someone that believing people care capable of more than they’re giving isn’t racism.

But pretending it sure as hell makes a hostile work environment.

