Tilting At Windmills

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber
3h

A dear old black man I consider one of my true mentors passed away many years ago, now. Albert was wonderful, intelligent, hardworking, fair minded and one of the least racist people I have ever known. He was also about 6"7" and even at 80, you wouldn't want to take him on. He didn't have a high school education.

He had a favorite saying around the yard, spoken more often than not to the other black workers: "Stereotypes are not stories made up by people. They come from many years of 'just watchin'."

Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
2h

I read this article on Hot Air yesterday and was floored by it. I saw DEI as something that took attention away from serving the customer and an annoyance that required constant lip service. That article stunned me into reality. I grew up in the South. My father was a virulent racist at home but at work, he shelved that and tried very hard to hold every employee of the State office, of which he was in charge, to the same standard. I didn't see his work persona until I was nearly an adult, but his home racism made me sick. He called blacks, Hispanics and anyone off-white stupid, lazy, uppity, you name it. I was very sheltered and grew up in a tiny town with exactly zero people that weren't white, but I couldn't believe that every person of another color were everything he said. I loved my father, but if I'd respected him more at the time, things might have turned out differently. DEI absolutely makes every one of my father's smears canon in the workplace and maybe, just maybe, that's what my father saw when he looked at certain individuals. That doesn't excuse his racism across the board, but it might make it more understandable.

