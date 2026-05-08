No, I’m not talking about Mark Hamill’s retarded post about President Trump, at least not at first. His whole “if only” with a picture of Trump in a grave was tasteless, to be sure, but it’s not likely to hurt him any.

But one Hollywood actor claims his “stunning and brave” support for Palestine is costing him work, and we’re supposed to feel very bad for him because Hollywood isn’t respecting his free speech rights.

Javier Bardem claims that he is losing opportunities, but, well, I only wish I believed him, especially considering everything else.