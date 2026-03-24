One of my favorite memes is the “why friend (or fren) shaped?” regarding something that is terrifyingly dangerous, like a bison or a grizzly bear.

Some of those critters can be adorable, but wild animals are wild animals. Do not pet the fluffy murder monsters, even if friend-shaped.

I thought of that when I wrote the title for this particular piece, because I’m going to talk about the mainstream media for a moment.

See, they used to pretend they were unbiased. Now, they claim to be biased only toward “the truth,” which always seems to be leftist nonsense. They’re the reason no one trusts the media, and while they claim to be truthseekers, a recent event really shows the true problem with the media.