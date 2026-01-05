Zohran Mamdani and the rest of the socialist brigade that is taking office this year, after 2025’s off-year elections, campaigned on affordability. They argue that people are paying way too much for things, and they can fix it.

Well, I happen to think that some things are too expensive, too.

Housing is ridiculous, for example. The house my mother purchased back in the 1990s for $20,000 is now for sale for over $120,000, for example, and that’s not exactly in a prime neighborhood these days.

And it’s not nearly as bad here as it is in many other places, like New York City.

However, if affordability is going to be the buzzword for Democrats, then maybe they should stop making electricity so damn expensive in their states.

There are always some market forces at play that are truly beyond the government’s ability to regulate. They try, and they end up making everything worse, such as Mamdani’s desire for rent control or appointing people who call home ownership “white supremacy.”

But electricity is a different matter entirely, and it’s funny how blue states seem to keep paying more for it than red states.

Red states have low electric rates. Blue states gouge residents and businesses with exorbitant rates. But even worse are the bald-faced lies blue-state politicians tell you to defend the gouging. Instead of admitting that expensive electricity is a choice they’re deliberately making -- your budget be damned -- they lie, claiming wind and solar power are “affordable” and “reliable.” … Hochul claimed wind power will “keep energy costs down” and “strengthen reliability.” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong’s office spuriously insisted wind power will save ratepayers “hundreds of millions of dollars.” Lamont claimed a “diverse energy supply” that includes wind will “lower utility costs for families.” Nonsense. In fact, worse than nonsense. Deliberate lying. Each state has the authority to decide the mix of energy sources that go into its electric grid. Blue states have mandated ever-increasing reliance on wind, as well as solar, instead of fossil fuels, explains the Institute for Energy Research. New Yorkers pay, on average, 58% more for their electricity than the national average because of the green mandates state politicians have imposed and the power sources they exclude, such as natural gas fracking. Connecticut ratepayers are fleeced even more, paying nearly double the national average rate for electricity. Climate-driven pols, almost all of them Democrats, should at least admit they’re making decisions based on ideology and, in many cases, pressure from the renewable energy lobby. Instead, they parrot falsehoods about “affordability” and “reliability.”

Bingo.

Look, I don’t buy into anthropogenic climate change. I think the climate changes, and it’s changed since the dawn of time. That’s not going to go away just because we wish really hard. That’s not how the universe works.

The fact that not a single climate model pans out the way the supposed experts claim just provides evidence that they’re looking at everything wrong.

But if you do believe in it, and you’re convinced that you need wind and solar power to combat that, have the balls to admit it and stop pretending that more expensive forms of power are actually cheaper. Stop acting like less reliable forms of power are actually reliable.

I don’t care so much about them doing it; it’s the lying that bothers me, especially as they’re making campaign hay over “affordability” while simultaneously doing things that make things even less affordable.

Politicians can’t inherently make rent prices drop or snap their fingers and make the housing market suddenly be a place where first-time buyers can actually afford a decent home. They can try to create conditions that would encourage those things, but they can’t just will it into being.

But with electricity, they actually can change things. They can alter the sources of power they use in their state and drop the costs of electricity for everyone, including the very poor, who pay a higher percentage of their income toward electricity than the wealthy.

They won’t, though.

See, what we all need to remember is something that will surprise no one. The truth is that the left doesn’t give a damn about affordability unless it can give them more power. Mamdani, for example, isn’t tripping over himself to increase the supply of housing in the Big Apple. He’s trying to take control of as much of the real estate market as he can manage without getting slapped down by the courts.

What’s happening is that they’re telling voters they’re the answer to their problems, all while the mainstream media provides cover by never showing how these same people’s policies are why everything is so damn expensive.

Meanwhile, they attack policies that might actually reduce costs.

Again, they don’t care about anyone beyond what they can do to increase the left’s power. It’s all it’s ever been about.

