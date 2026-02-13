The mainstream media has a large audience, all things considered, compared to yours truly. I get a few thousand reads per piece here at Substack, a few thousand more at Bearing Arms, and my stuff at Townhall gets a few thousand each as well. It’s not terrible, to be sure, but compared to hundreds of thousands who tune into various mass media organizations, each gets a whole lot more views.

Tiny NewsNation got 167,000 views in primetime, after all, and that was about the lowest total we’ve seen. That’s a fair bit more than I get, obviously. I’m not bitter, mind you, because I get it. They’re in everyone’s homes already, and people have to seek me out.

But recently, a CBS Nightly News producer named Alicia Hastey quit her job, claiming that the news entity was becoming too MAGA for her liking, all because Bari Weiss isn’t letting them air political hack jobs and calling it news.

And, honestly, I feel nothing but scorn for everyone trying to block her efforts.