When I was in high school, we were told that we needed to go to college. If we didn’t, we’d miss out on significant lifetime earnings. It didn’t matter what we majored in, you see, just that we went.

We were too young and stupid to understand how averages worked, really, and that an average salary for college grads ran from neurosurgeons and CEOs to the philosophy degree-holding guy who asks, “Do you want fries with that?” If you look at the middle ground between those groups, it’s easy to lead one astray.

And that’s what colleges did.

Now, they’re not even pretending it’s about really teaching people to be prepared for a professional workplace.