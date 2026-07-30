Texas Democrat James Talarico is, frankly, bizarre. It’s like Democrats there figured a less masculine Beto O’Rourke would be the way to draw all Texans together or something.

Talarico, like pretty much everyone else in his party, is very much against the SAVE Act. Unfortunately, a couple of key Republicans also seem to have a problem with it, but that’s a subject for another time.

I’m talking about Talarico. He’s quite adamant about his opposition. Why does he have a problem with illegal voting?

Well…