How many bit dogs are barking loudest?
Texas Democrat James Talarico is, frankly, bizarre. It’s like Democrats there figured a less masculine Beto O’Rourke would be the way to draw all Texans together or something.
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Talarico, like pretty much everyone else in his party, is very much against the SAVE Act. Unfortunately, a couple of key Republicans also seem to have a problem with it, but that’s a subject for another time.
I’m talking about Talarico. He’s quite adamant about his opposition. Why does he have a problem with illegal voting?
Well…