When I was younger, one of the enduring debates here in Georgia was over our flag. It boasted the “stars and bars” of the Confederate battle flag and was a reaction to desegregation.

At the time, my family was involved in Civil War reenacting, and a lot of the people around us were fans of the then-current flag. Their rallying cry was “heritage, not hate.”

The truth was that there was some hate in there, even if there was also heritage.

I couldn’t help but think about that because of a different kind of heritage. Or, more accurately, Heritage, as in Heritage Foundation, because things are spicy over there, and it stems from hate.