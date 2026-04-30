First, I want to start by saying that I apologize for having written nothing for the last couple of days. I’ve been sick and just wasn’t up to writing anything anywhere. Luckily, I’m on the mend, so back to the grind.

Freedom of speech has never meant freedom from the repercussions of your speech, just so long as it wasn’t the government handing out the repercussions. You’re free to admit you cheated on your spouse, for example, but that doesn’t mean he or she shouldn’t divorce your ass.

But in more recent years, this idea went beyond the obvious, and suddenly, people found themselves being the target of vile hatred for their personal opinions. People lost their jobs, their savings, their homes, everything, all because the mob decided they crossed some invisible, unknowable line in the sand.

Like it or not, while cancel culture wasn’t a good move on the left’s part, if for no other reason than the right learned how to do it in return, it also meant that secrecy mattered if you were involved in anything controversial.

Not illegal, mind you, but something like, say, opposing abortion and trying to engage in advocacy and counseling to discourage it.

An organization in New Jersey called First Choice Women’s Resource Centers, Inc. is a religious non-profit that does just that. The state of New Jersey, however, decided to come after them. They tried to gin up some complaints about their efforts, and couldn’t get any, so they decided on a different approach. They demanded that First Choice hand over its donor list, which is a problem.

New Jersey likes abortion. First Choice runs counter to that. Handing over a list of its donors opens those donors up to harassment at the hands of pro-choice activists, possibly cancellation of those donors, who mostly just want to make their world a little better but otherwise want to be left alone, and has a chilling effect on future donations for both First Choice and other pro-life organizations.

And thankfully, the Supreme Court put an end to this.

In today’s decision, the Supreme Court sided with First Choice 9-0. The Supreme Court held unanimously on Wednesday that a chain of faith-based antiabortion pregnancy centers can mount a federal court challenge to a subpoena for its donors that it claims is part of an intimidation campaign by New Jersey officials hostile to its views on abortion. The justices sided with First Choice Women’s Resource Centers Inc., which claimed the request by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin (D) chilled its First Amendment rights to speech and association with donors because disclosure might make supporters leery of contributing money. Not only was the outcome of this case unanimous, even the ACLU submitted an amicus brief supporting the pro-life group. It’s not often that the Trump administration and the ACLU are on the same side of a case. In briefs submitted to the court, a number of organizations noted that having an avenue to fight politically motivated investigations was crucial for nonprofits and other advocacy-based groups. Among them was the American Civil Liberties Union, which publicly acknowledged it did not fall on the same side as First Choice when it came to abortion policy but signed on to an amicus brief, saying that such broad subpoenas could “put all advocacy at risk.”

And it put all advocacy at some degree of risk.

For example, if my home state becomes anti-gun, and a pro-gun organization based here tries to help people understand the law and encourages them to buy a gun, should my status as a donor of that organization be made public, as records obtained via subpoena tend to become? Absolutely not. While it’s unlikely to do anything to me—I’m pretty open about my 2A views, after all—it could hurt a lot of other people who support gun rights, but don’t want to be public about it.

And that’s what the New Jersey thing was really all about. Former NJ Attorney General Matthew Platkin wasn’t so much trying to prevent anyone from misleading anyone else so much as trying to bully every organization that stood on the “wrong” side of the issue.

He claimed that First Choice was trying to prevent access to abortion through misleading and false information, but believing life begins at conception isn’t necessarily either of those, nor can there be any prohibition against saying it, even if it were.

When the state decides what information can be provided in a given set of circumstances, they’re essentially telling you that you’re not free to speak anything that isn’t already approved. Platkin essentially tried to do just that, and when his snipe hunt failed to produce any snipe, he got more aggressive.

Then he “commanded” First Choice to hand over the donor list, which is none of the state’s damn business.

Free speech means free association. Money, for better or worse, is speech when used to advance a cause. For Platkin to actually think what he was trying to do was acceptable tells you a lot about the politics in New Jersey.

But as we all saw in the not-too-distant past, there are a lot of leftists who think they should be able to decide what’s an acceptable opinion and what isn’t, and think they should have the authority to shut down any speech they deem as “misinformation.”

What was Platkin doing but an extension of that?

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And while this case was about the donor list, I think the entire thing warrants the state of New Jersey and Platkin, personally, handing over some very large checks to the organization.

I doubt that will happen, especially on Platkin’s part, but let’s also understand the partisan nature of this. I mean, if it were just about misinformation, the Southern Policy Law Center should have been hammered decades ago, but they weren’t. They got a pass for everything because the left figured “good intentions” were what mattered, if they even acknowledged the issues.

But for First Choice, despite everyone involved likely believing they were doing a good thing, that “good intentions” exemption didn’t apply because your intentions only matter if you’re a good little leftist, and pro-life folks tend not to be.

Honestly, I’m glad the Supreme Court not just made the right decision on the donor list, but did so unanimously. There was no ambiguity here, and they made the right call.

I’m just more bummed that all of this was more about the donor list than the broader attack on free speech that Platkin attempted.

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