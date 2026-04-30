Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Peter S Bradley's avatar
Peter S Bradley
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I don't understand why this issue had to go to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court was protecting the membership lists of the NAACP, Communist Party, and ACLU back in the 1950s.

As the Supreme Court said, this was a no brainer but 3 out of 4 judges decided that there was no standing until the organization was punished for disobeying the subpoena.

That is weird.

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