Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Aaron Jones's avatar
Aaron Jones
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Whenever we launch something into space or, when some decrepit satellite or other Skylab type thing comes crashing back to earth I'm reminded that Devo warned us on their first record: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2dcVIEQwEE

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