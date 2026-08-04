Used under a Creative Commons license, original by Tony Webster

Do you have a reasonable expectation of privacy while you’re out and about? The general understanding most people have is that no, you don’t. Not in public, anyway.

That’s based on numerous court cases, and I understand it.

But those cases were largely before Flock cameras became a thing, and I’m not going to lie, those things are making me nervous, and not just because one of the cameras blew up here in my hometown…just a couple of weeks after five local cops were arrested for illegally accessing the data.

Yeah…

I have questions, though. Are they constitutional? If so, will they remain so?