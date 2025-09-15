Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

Ilhan Omar just posted on X that the right doesn't truly value free speech or we wouldn't be getting people, who threw parties when a husband and father was assassinated, fired. Yes, really. The same Omar that said, "some people did something" during 9/11, that supported a literal terrorist group in Hamas and threatened Jewish-Americans and Jewish Israelis for daring to exist.

I may be splitting hairs here, but leftist cancel culture got conservatives permanently banned by every social media platform, had us debanked, got us fired, got us blackballed by every employer in our career fields, ruined our reputations, protested at our homes while endangering our families, committed violence against us and had us literally erased from society. That has no comparison to getting people fired who have responsibility for our children while we work, that we do business with on the daily, that fly our planes, drive our Ubërs and who care for us when we're sick. We have an expectation those people won't pee on our bodies and traumatize our children if we're murdered and they couldn't complete that one, simple act.

Omar and her buddies can cry as hard as they like, but here's my response: 🖕🖕 F*ck 'em and the horse they rode into town on.

