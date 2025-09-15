I’m still not settled down from Charlie Kirk’s assassination. I wasn’t a Kirk fanboy by any stretch. I often disagreed with him on various things.

However, Kirk talked. He used words. He engaged people in discussion

Unfortunately, for the left, their violence is speech, and our speech is violence.

Because of that, they killed him. Others are celebrating it. They were comfortable calling for violence, and they were comfortable celebrating it.

Why? Because Kirk was a threat because he said things they didn’t like, and history showed them that no one would touch them.

Well, that hasn’t worked out as planned.

I’ve written a lot of pieces in the past, taking issue with cancel culture. This idea of people being destroyed because of their political views was troubling. It was more troubling that employers were listening.

People got destroyed for expressing political opinions, many of which were kind of tame.

Now, though, the right is flipping the script. They’ve gotten a lot of people fired from their jobs in healthcare and education, among other things, because they’re celebrating the murder of a man who tried to talk to them.

There’s a legitimate reason why this is different. These are people in roles where their biases can have a real impact on people. Will a nurse celebrating Charlie Kirk’s murder do everything he or she can to save my life if I’m the next target? Or will they just go through the motions until I flatline?

But there’s another place where things are different now.

A couple of years ago, such an assassination likely would have been officially condemned, but any investigation would have ended the moment the alleged perpetrator was caught.

Not this time.

A source familiar with the investigation into Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk's assassination told Fox News Digital that the FBI is investigating leftist groups in Utah to see if they had any connection to the alleged shooter. Kirk was assassinated during an event hosted by TPUSA on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition following the shooting, where he later died, officials said. 22-year-old Tyler Robinson has been named as a suspect in the assassination. The source told Fox News Digital that the FBI is investigating the leftist groups to see if they knew about the alleged shooter's plans beforehand or provided any assistance to him. The source did not elaborate on which groups are being investigated.

Honestly, this is no-brainer stuff. There’s evidence that Robinson had ties to the Democratic Socialists of America, even if the organization says he was never a member. I’ve seen photographs of him wearing a DSA shirt, for example.

However, we know that this kid was a profound leftist, no matter what the left tries to claim, and if anyone else was involved, they need to be charged as accessories to an act of domestic terrorism.

During the Biden years, this likely wouldn’t have happened, and we all know it. Now, though, it’s happening, and I sincerely hope this starts to wake the left up.

They’ve been way too comfortable calling for violence, engaging in violence, and pretending they’re simply reacting to fascism or whatever other “-ism” they want to use to justify their insanity.

Of course, plenty of people on the left are talking about toning down the rhetoric, but they’re also telling us that, despite years and years of calling anyone they disagree with “Nazis” and almost a decade of “bash the fash” and “punch a Nazi” rhetoric.

Years ago, a friend of mine who lived in Oregon talked about sitting in a restaurant and hearing people casually talk about herding us into reeducation camps. We’ve seen them casually talk about putting us against the wall and pulling a trigger on social media where everyone can see it.

They are ready to kill us, but now we’re angry and more than ready to start fighting back. I don’t mean figuratively, either. More people are carrying guns. They’re almost eager for some leftist to offer a threat so they can get some vengeance for Charlie.

And so now, they want us to tone down the rhetoric. They want to find common ground, to find a way to peacefully co-exist, but it’s not because they realize they went too far and are trying to pull back.

It’s because they recognize that now, they’re on the receiving end of everything they’ve dished out over the last decade or more. Now, they’re the ones facing the wrath of the federal government and the masses as a whole.

They trusted that their capture of the institutions would shield them from repercussions, but it didn’t. They’re being hammered, and rightly so, because they stepped across the line.

They killed the guy who was willing to talk.

Many of us left aren’t so willing to have those conversations anymore because the left doesn’t value speech.

They value their speech. Yours is so abhorrent that they’ll kill you for it if necessary, and between Charlie’s assassination and the celebrations of it, we no longer take those calls for death as hyperbole. We understand that they really do want us dead because we don’t think the same way they do.

And so no, we’re not toning jack shit down.

Now, we’ve got a government that isn’t interested in playing nice, and so there will be investigations. There are employers who aren’t interested in riling a different mob, so there will be firings.

And if there’s another attempt on someone’s life, expect there to be a reckoning that will shatter the left’s resolve to keep talking a big game, if we haven’t already crossed that point.

Either way, we know for whom the bell tolls. It tolls for thee.

