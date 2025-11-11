I’m not particularly trusting of any institution these days, and scientific research is just one of the areas I have a big problem with. We’ve seen researchers lie, misdirect, hide evidence, and otherwise trip over themselves to advance a political agenda.

And that agenda is always leftist, of course.

Meanwhile, the left claims they just follow the science. Whatever researchers say is golden and can’t be questioned at all…until “the science” goes off the reservation and says something they don’t like, that is.