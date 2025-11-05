Today marks five years since Tilting at Windmills started. It began as a place to write about more general politics than I had at Bearing Arms, and maybe build something that could support me and my family should something happen.

It was in the aftermath of the 2020 election, when things weren’t looking good for anyone who wasn’t a rabid leftist.

In that time, I’ve published 1,900 posts—this is 1,901, just to be clear—and I’ve covered a lot of topics. From censorship disguised as combating misinformation, to debunking socialist talking points, to men in women’s spaces, I’ve hit a lot of things.

And after last night, it’s easy to feel kind of blackpilled. After all, Republicans got trounced.

But something else I’ve talked about has been popular culture. That’s because pop culture has an impact beyond what many people might imagine. Americans are obsessed with celebrity, music, movies, television, and the like. If we want to rebuild America in a way that matters, rebuilding popular culture is going to be part of it.

The issue is that popular culture is the domain of the left, and the right has really only been making culture for the right. Some of it is really good, but it’s not having as broad an appeal as we need.

Which brings me to Nicki Minaj, of all people.

See, Minaj isn’t someone I pay a lot of attention to, in part because her music isn’t my thing. Yet it also seems she isn’t afraid to speak out in favor of President Trump, either, and thank him rather than throwing a temper tantrum when he uses her music.

Could rap star Nicki Minaj be experiencing some kind of political or spiritual awakening? Minaj recently showed support for President Donald Trump, commenting on potential U.S. action to stop the persecution of thousands of Christians in Nigeria — which, honestly, is pretty bizarre. But now the rapper is thanking the White House for using a remixed version of her song in its latest TikTok video, saying, “This is pretty incredible.” On Monday, the White House released a video on the social media platform featuring Minaj’s song “Beez in the Trap,” remixed with the 1993 4 Non-Blondes hit “What’s Up,” a current trend sweeping TikTok. The video shows several clips of President Trump walking in slow motion — for dramatic effect — with “What’s Up” before cutting to him walking beside First Lady Melania Trump as Minaj’s song kicks in.

@whitehouseThe best to ever do it 🇺🇸



Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser The rapper’s lyrics say, “B*****s ain’t s**t and they ain’t sayin’ nothing / A hundred motherf*****s can’t tell me nothing.” Nobody promised clean lyrics, did they? The “Anaconda” singer replied to the video, writing “This is pretty incredible. Thank you,” in the comment section of the official White House TikTok page. It’s genuinely wild. Out of all the artists who might show even a hint of civility toward Republicans, Minaj wasn’t anywhere on the list. The real question is whether she’s always felt this way and kept it quiet, or if the current political chaos finally pushed her to open her eyes and think for herself.

She also thanked Trump for speaking out against the genocide of Christians in Nigeria via a post on X, which she has not deleted.

Now, where is this compared to electing an outright socialist for mayor in the capital of capitalism that is New York City? It seems minor, all things considered.

Yet it’s not.

Minaj represents a part of America that Republicans could never have dreamed of reaching, and while I don’t see her at the Republican National Convention in 2028 introducing the party’s next nominee, the fact that she’s willing to act like Trump isn’t pure evil is big.

It means others may follow her lead and actually start considering Trump’s actions as they stand, not as some talking head on CNN tells them they stand.

Is this a tiny sliver of good news after a night of absolute disaster? Maybe. This could just be a weapons-grade case of cope.

But real, meaningful change in society doesn’t happen all of a sudden. It’s not something that swings in the wind like elections in Virginia. It happens relatively small, then grows as more and more people decide to revisit their old prejudices and decide that maybe what they thought to be true really wasn’t.

Minaj kind of just gave a ton of people permission to start doing that, and if she’s not the last to do so, we might start to see something positive happen in this country.

Which is good, because if last night was a sign of things to come, we’re going to watch as the left and the independent but stupid votes us into a situation we’re going to have to shoot our way out of.

I’m ready either way, but I’d much rather see the left get trounced now and forever simply because they’re too stupid to realize that the tide shifted on them even as they celebrated victory.

