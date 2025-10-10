There’s a double standard at play in far too many places. The connected walk, while regular folks are left to face the music, even if they did far less than the so-called elite.

Too often, they’re not made to pay for their crimes. Hunter Biden was convicted, but got a pardon from Daddy before he ever spent time in prison for, among other things, an illegal gun purchase.

However, at least one darling of the Democratic Party may well finally have to pay for her crimes.