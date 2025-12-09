Race relations haven’t been great since Barack Obama started running for president. His ingrained racial resentments and those of his wife triggered a lot of others to start looking for things to be offended over, even if they hadn’t been upset before.

Couple that with a university system that seems to thrive on stoking the fires of racial resentment, and you’ve got a bad situation brewing.

And understand that racism does, in fact, exist. The problem is that when everything is labeled racism, it’s easy to miss those who are actually racist.

But one big problem with the status quo isn’t that minority populations aren’t getting a fair shake. No, it’s that white people exist at all, apparently, and they’re picking some of the dumbest ways to show it.